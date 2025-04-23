B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for FBRT Earnings

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $967.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 210,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 188,377 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

