Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Holdings Lifted by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,463 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Azul worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Azul Stock Performance

AZUL opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Azul Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.