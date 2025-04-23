Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.36.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $261.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

