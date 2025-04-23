Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.93. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 268,454 shares changing hands.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

