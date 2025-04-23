Ashland (ASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $514.79 million for the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Ashland has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Ashland

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.