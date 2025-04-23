Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
SurgePays Price Performance
NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.57.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.
