Ascendiant Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SurgePays Price Performance

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.66). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SurgePays by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SurgePays by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SurgePays by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

