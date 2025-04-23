Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $47,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Antero Resources by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

