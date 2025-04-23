AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $33.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.09.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

