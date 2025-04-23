Analyzing PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -544.15% -6.10% -5.86% PrimeEnergy Resources 27.73% 32.76% 18.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $560,180.00 15.22 -$3.21 million ($0.73) -0.74 PrimeEnergy Resources $209.65 million 1.45 $28.10 million $22.00 8.05

This table compares Houston American Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Houston American Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

(Get Free Report)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.