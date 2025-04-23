Analyzing Envoy Medical (COCH) & Its Competitors

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Envoy Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -1.00 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 19.75

Profitability

Envoy Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Envoy Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envoy Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 403 1408 2533 116 2.53

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 544.88%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Envoy Medical rivals beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

