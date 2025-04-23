Analyzing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $172.62 million 3.75 $53.00 million $3.62 10.58 Ballston Spa Bancorp $36.16 million 1.36 $4.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares Camden National and Ballston Spa Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Camden National and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Camden National currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 18.02% 10.38% 0.93% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Camden National pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Camden National beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. The company also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; retirement plans; college planning services; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; special needs and disability trusts; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, and digital payments. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

