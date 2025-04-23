Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Target Price at $52.80

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $98,265.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,110,729.72. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $62,131.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,890.90. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $1,077,383 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $36.94 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

