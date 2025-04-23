Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $35.91

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

SG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $45.12.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,804.63. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 173,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 3,776.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.