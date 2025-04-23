Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$83.22

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cameco from C$87.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a market cap of C$24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.08. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$88.18.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

