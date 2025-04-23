Analysts Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $57.08

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.08.

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE BFH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.