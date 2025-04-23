Analysts Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $57.08

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.08.

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

