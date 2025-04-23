Analysts Set Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Target Price at $11.61

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.61.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ACHR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 34,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $242,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 659,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,873.28. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

