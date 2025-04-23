Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.77.

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a one year low of C$28.73 and a one year high of C$49.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

About BCE

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

See Also

