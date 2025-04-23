Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Amdocs worth $85,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 113,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

