Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,721 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $4,078,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Investec raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

