Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 21,239 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,239 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 13.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $276,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,060,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Chubb by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 461,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 70,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.