Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,175 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 4.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of AON worth $85,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $368.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.87.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

