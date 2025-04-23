Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

