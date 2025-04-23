Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Crown worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

