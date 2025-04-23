Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

