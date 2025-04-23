Alta Advisers Ltd Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

