Alta Advisers Ltd Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after buying an additional 398,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.9 %

ITW stock opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.