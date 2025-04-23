Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tobam raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 10.1 %

NYSE BHC opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

