Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

CRH stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

