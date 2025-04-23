Alphabet (GOOG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $89.30 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. The trade was a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock valued at $25,361,647. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.