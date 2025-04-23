Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.40% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,031,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -109.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

