Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Update

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AENT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alliance Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Clinton Walker purchased 36,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $141,354.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,972,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,520,943.81. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AENT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

