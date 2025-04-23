Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $17.40. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 225,539 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $516,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 77.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 308,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Further Reading

