Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.24 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.37). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.35), with a volume of 139,815 shares.

Aew Uk Reit Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77. The company has a market cap of £162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Aew Uk Reit’s previous dividend of $2.00. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.08%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.