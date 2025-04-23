Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.71. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.79.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

