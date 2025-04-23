Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Boosted by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 21.5% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $199,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

