Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,893,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,414,437 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,161,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,952,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

