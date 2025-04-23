Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $138.46 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $138,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $466.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

