Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 32,591 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $203,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,453,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $434.17 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.