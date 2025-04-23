ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,311 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 2.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 3.22% of ACI Worldwide worth $175,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,652,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,512,000 after buying an additional 157,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 85,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

