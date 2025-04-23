a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE:AKA opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.35.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $159.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

