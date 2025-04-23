4,599,072 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,599,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.