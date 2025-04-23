15,149 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

