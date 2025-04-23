11,798 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1,090.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 374,450 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 137,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPOL opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

