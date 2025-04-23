10,818 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

