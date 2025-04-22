Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ZD stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

