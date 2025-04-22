Yaupon Capital Management LP Sells 35,488 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Yaupon Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,488 shares during the quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Mirion Technologies worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 488,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

MIR stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.75. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

