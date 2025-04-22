Yaupon Capital Management LP Cuts Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Yaupon Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,187 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of LandBridge worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $38,480,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $20,928,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth $15,262,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $15,276,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LandBridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,793,000 after buying an additional 208,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price objective on LandBridge and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LandBridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

