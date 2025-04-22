Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 186,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
