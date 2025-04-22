Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 186,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

