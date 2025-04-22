XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,095 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.