XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,209 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Butterfly Network worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $3,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $551.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on BFLY

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.